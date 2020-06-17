MCPARC announces that Wave Tek pool will be open for the summer of 2020

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday night, the Marion County Parks and Recreation (MCPARC) board officially decided that the Wave Tek pool will be opening for summer.

This will be the only pool in Marion County opening in summer 2020. Officials said this particular pool has the proper amount available space to allow proper social distancing practicing.

“We thought it would be too difficult to be able to stay on top of practicing safety at both pools, so we decided to open this pool because it has a lot more to offer, and its our more popular attraction,” said MCPARC Director Tony Michalski.

Right now MCPARC officials are in the process of training life guards and making changes to concession procedures. COVID-19 has added many steps to the opening process, MCPARC said they are just happy they will be able to provide a pool at all this summer to their community.

“I mean it doesn’t feel like summer without a pool, and we’re parks and recreation, we’re here to provide quality recreation services throughout the county, and this is one of the nicer services that we provide,” said Michalski. “So, we’re happy we are able to open this summer.”

The estimated amount of people allowed in the pool area at a time is going to be 150 right now, and might stretch as summer goes on.

In addition they are coming up with creative ideas to share the entertainment at Wave Tek. One idea was having, “community days.” This would allow on community at a time allowed to enter the pool so each town, and city in Marion county can have an equal share of the enjoyment this summer. they are also getting creative… and might have “community days” so all communities can enjoy the pool equally because it will be the only one open this year.

There is not a set date when the pool will be officially open, but they are hoping to have the exact date by Friday, June 22. For the latest information, you can visit the MCPARC Facebook page.