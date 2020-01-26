Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Meadowbrook Mall hosts “Brawl at the Mall” for youth wrestlers

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.-The Meadowbrook Mall was filled with young wrestlers and their families on Saturday for the very first Brawl at the Mall event where coaches say they were happy to be shedding light on what they call an underrated sport

Youth wrestlers ages 4-12 from several organizations wrestled their way through a series of matches throughout the day at the event. Bridgeport Youth Wrestling organizers say they needed a bigger space to fit all participants.

“The high school was always packed with basketball, volleyball around this time of year, so we weren’t able to locate the school or get it in, so basically we called the mall knowing there was space open.,” said Bridgeport Youth Wrestling coach Shawn Taylor.

While wrestling does not attract as much attention as some other sports, coaches say they wanted to put on this tournament to show the valuable lessons it can teach athletes from an early age.

“A lot of people think wrestling is this grueling sport that everybody gets hurt all the time. That’s not exactly what it is. It actually teaches a lot about everything and it helps them out in other sports. You can talk to a number of football coaches and they will say that they’d rather have a lot of wrestlers on their football line because of balance,” said Taylor.

More than 400 wrestlers showed up to participate, surpassing the original goal organizers had in mind.

“400 was what we needed to break even; we bought a lot for this stuff. A lot of computers, TVs, but now we’re set up for set up for our next two tournaments next year we’re going to run,” said Taylor.

Coaches say the next tournament will most likely be held at the end of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories