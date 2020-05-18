Meadowbrook Mall to reopen on May 21

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Officials with the Meadowbrook Mall announced in a release that it will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21.

The release explained that the mall will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. However officials stated that guests should call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores within the complex.

The release stated:

“We look forward to welcoming our friends, neighbors, merchants and visitors. They can rest assured that extensive measures are in place to make every visit a safe and healthy one. All businesses and patrons are urged to follow the state’s guidelines for protecting the health of employees, customers, and their families.”

According to the release, those who visit the mall will notice changes that will emphasize social distancing and intensify cleaning standards, especially in high-touch areas. The release also mentioned that guests will see new signage and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing and other healthy behaviors.

Many of the mall’s retailers will soon be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup, according to officials, at designated mall entrances. The process will involve calling the store, in advance, to place orders.

The release also explained that while the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine.