MECCA 911 asks storm-affected business and homeowners to file federal damage assessment reports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Co. Office of Emergency Management is asking any resident or business within the county that sustained damage due to the July 29, 2021, severe weather event to file a Damage Assessment Report.

The reports can be filed online via the MECCA 911 website and will, ultimately, be sent to Charleston. This is according to MECCA 911’s Emergency Management Director Jim Smith who said once the reports reach Charleston, they’ll be handed over to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Once all these forms are turned over to FEMA, FEMA will then do an assessment of the damage in the area and determine if it reaches the standard that they have to provide assistance for us,” Smith said.

A look inside the flooded Shorty Anderson’s shop

Monongalia Co. business hit by July 29 severe weather

A look inside the flooded shop

In order for FEMA to properly assess the situation and help in time, there is a deadline to turn in the reports.

“We do have a deadline and that has been set for next Wednesday, August the 11th by 5:00 p.m.,” Smith said. “We’re asking people to have their forms submitted to us.”

The more people who submit, the better Monongalia Co.’s case for help to FEMA will be, Smith said. That is why he encouraged everyone who was affected by the severe weather to take the time to file online.

It’s straightforward, he said, in the top right-hand corner of the MECCA 911 website is a damage assessment form. People can fill it out there and also submit it online.

“Again with FEMA, everything is a dollar value,” Smith said. “And for FEMA to get involved, I believe it’s a $2.9 million threshold that we have to hit. And so, the more people participate and report their damage, the greater it is that we can reach the goal to get some FEMA assistance up here in Mon County.”

Shorty Anderson’s, Morgantown

The Morgantown area, which is in Monongalia Co., was inundated with floodwaters on July 29. One business that could benefit from FEMA’s assistance is Shorty Anderson’s Auto Service.

It has weathered through three storms in about a month. The first and last were severe weather events, with the last happening July 29.

The list of businesses and homes affected by the severe weather event could be extensive and the county could, actually, meet FEMA’s aforementioned threshold. But, the only way to do so, again, is for as many people, as possible, to file an online Damage Assessment Report.