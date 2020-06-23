Mental health support group offers help during coronavirus pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance or DBSA, offers a place where people with depression or bipolar disorder and those who care about them can share experiences, discuss coping skills, and offer hope to one another.

More than 23 million people in the U.S. are affected by depression or bipolar disorder. No one has to feel alone, and that is the mission behind DBSA.

“Every person comes and gets into a group and those who are suffering with the disorder gets their own facilitator,” said Group President Olivia Shuttleworth. “Its just a place people can go to get support with everything they are going through.”

DBSA is focused on decisive actions that will advance the long-term mental health of all citizens. They also offer educational practices for anyone who wants to learn more about the subject and how they can help.

Especially during the coronavirus pandemic and protests, the DBSA understand this has and may continue to add additional stress to everyone and may impact their mood even if they have never experiences mood swings before.

“Racism is a direct and constant threat to the mental health of millions living in this country. The Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance views the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis as one in a long line of tragic events that call on us to find common ground.” “We cannot turn away from the fact that people of color, particularly African Americans, continue to live in fear of violence at the hands of the police. The mental health effects of constantly looking over one’s shoulder, concerned that you may be judged and suspected without cause, are profound.” Comment from DBSA: https://dbsawv.org/

For more information on where one can find local support group, visit DBSA in West Virginia’s Facebook page, or the DBSA WV website. For online support groups click here.