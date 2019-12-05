Michigan man arrested for involvement in armed robbery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officers with the Morgantown Police Department and members of the MonMetro Drug Task Force arrested a Michigan man involved in an armed robbery in Monongalia County.

According to a press release from the Morgantown Police Department, at 10:06 p.m. on May 21, 2019, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were notified of a possible armed robbery that occurred at approximately 8:35 p.m. that day.

Officers were notified by the management of the Boost Mobile Store located at 360 High Street that an employee reported being robbed but that the employee was no longer on scene, according to police.

Officers met with the management of the business and detectives processed the crime scene and retrieved video of the incident.

Police said, that the suspect was identified as a black male, of average height and average build, wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white lettering on the left leg and black tennis shoes. The suspect had a black in color backpack and was armed with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, according to the press release.

Detectives of the Morgantown Police Department continued to investigate the original incident and follow up on leads and were able to identify a suspect in the robbery.

At approximately 12:03 p.m. on December 5, officers located the suspect and conducted a felony traffic stop on Walnut Street. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident.

Ivan Robert Nelson Jr., 35 of Detroit, Michigan was charged with an outstanding warrant for armed robbery and is currently pending arraignment.

Additionally, Nelson was charged on an outstanding warrant from the MonMetro Drug Task Force for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and is currently pending arraignment for this charge as well.