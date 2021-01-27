Michigan man charged after routine traffic stop in Bridgeport results in officers discovering 80 heroin stamps

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Michigan man has been charged after a routine traffic stop results in officers discovering 80 heroin stamps.

On Jan. 26, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 123-mile marker of I-79 for failure to yield, according to a criminal complaint.

Leonard Curry

Before the stop, officers observed the vehicle, whose passenger was identified as Leonard Curry, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, “almost striking another vehicle occupying that lane and almost causing an accident,” officers said.

After stopping the vehicle, a K-9 unit was deployed to perform a free air sniff of the vehicle and resulted in a positive indication for narcotics, according to the complaint.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found 80 red wax stamps containing presumed heroin, as well as 1.2 grams of presumed heroin in Curry’s “front groin area,” officers said.

Curry has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.