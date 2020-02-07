Michigan man charged in Marion County after deputies execute search warrant

MONTANA MINES, W.Va. — A Michigan man has been charged after deputies found drugs in his residence while executing a search warrant.

On February 6, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on a residence in Montana Mines, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said that the search warrant was obtained after deputies received multiple complaints from Alford’s neighbors about drug activity in his home.

Delmahn Alford

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Delmahn Alford, 22, of Detroit, Michigan, sitting on a couch in the living room, and in front of Delmahn was a set of digital scales with white powder on it, a plastic card with white powder on it, as well as a cigar pouch with nine grams of a white powdery substance, according to the complaint.

Deputies field tested the powder and it came back with a positive result for heroin, and they also found a bag of sugar beside Alford, which is commonly used as a cutting agent by drug dealers to cut heroin, court documents stated.

Also in the residence, deputies found multiple plastic bags with their corners cut off, which is indicative of packaging a controlled substance for resale, deputies said. Alford and two other unnamed individuals are considered to be residents of the home, according to the complaint.

Every item observed by the deputies was located within plain sight in the living room of the residence, and deputies performed a series of controlled buys from one of the home’s residents whom they observed “exiting [the] residence and selling heroin and then walking back into the residence,” during a month-long period, deputies said.

Alford has been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $500,012 bond.