Michigan man gets federal prison sentence for his role in Mon County drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man was sentenced Friday for his role in a drug distribution operation in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Maurice Swift, 40 of Highland Park, Mich., to more than five years(63 months) in federal prison for his involvement in a heroin, oxycodone, and cocaine distribution operation, Powell said.

Swift, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin within 1000 feet of Protected Location” in March 2019. Swift admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in June 2017 in Monongalia County. Swift also pleaded guilty to one count of “Money Laundering Conspiracy.” Swift admitted to working with others to move money made from the drug distribution from the spring of 2017 to May 2018 in Monongalia County and elsewhere, Powell detailed in a news release.

Swift was one of 17 people who were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2018 for their involvement in the drug ring.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations investigated the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

