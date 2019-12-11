Michigan man sentenced to more than 24 years on drug and gun charges from Marion County crimes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan man was sentenced Wednesday, to more than 24 years in federal prison for drug and firearms charges for crimes that took place in Marion County.

Terrence Marsh

Terrence Marsh, 38 of Detroit, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley to 24.5 years behind bars for drug distribution and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

After a four-day trial in August 2019, a jury deliberated for 35 minutes before finding Marsh guilty of one count of “Conspiracy to Possess With the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Heroin within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession With the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl within 1000 Feet of a Protected Location,” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession of Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking Crime,” Powell’s office said.

West Fairmont Middle School

Marsh conspired with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Marion County and elsewhere from the fall of 2018 to January 2019. Some of the drug dealing took place near West Fairmont Middle School, and included the presence of guns, according to a news release.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Marsh is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.