Michigan woman sentenced to federal probation in Morgantown drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Michigan woman avoided federal prison after pleading guilty to be involved in distributing drugs in Morgantown.

Geronda Wilson, 43 of Detroit was sentenced Friday to five years’ probation for her involvement in a drug distribution conspiracy, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Wilson, pleaded guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises” in March 2019. Wilson admitted to maintaining a home in Morgantown, West Virginia, for the purpose of distributing heroin, oxycodone, a crack cocaine from May 2017 to May 2018, Powell’s office said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case and were assisted by the U. S. Marshals Service.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley presided over Wilson’s sentencing.