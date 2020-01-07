Microsoft will no longer support Windows 7 after January

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Microsoft has decided that they will no longer provide security updates for Windows 7 and Internet Explorer starting on January 14, 2020.

This means there will no longer be any updates or fixes for current users of the software.

Windows 7 was introduced to the world in 2009. Since Microsoft introduced Windows 10 in 2015, Microsoft had to create a Windows 7 end date.

The majority of people that use Windows or PC computers are either at work or home. Microsoft pulling support for their operating system has the potential to leave consumers vulnerable to hackers.

Mountaineer Technology Consultant Owner Booker Walton said it is critical for people to update their Windows Seven systems.

“Internet Explorer has already been outdated and Microsoft quit supporting it. Windows 7 is just the next step. There really trying to move people to the new age. Windows ten has been around for three to four years now its time to move forward if you’re a user,” said Walton.

Walton said if customers would like to keep Windows seven for a little longer, they will be able to pay for the software for another three years before Microsoft drops it completely.

WBOY broadcast engineer Jon Curtis said he prefers working with Windows 7, rather than the updated Windows 10.

Curtis continued to explain that some of the older software used at the news station adapts better to Windows 7 and other systems that are updated adapts to Windows 10.

“So we have various machines that has windows ten with the new client and windows seven with the old client and were working on bridging the gap because were being forced to go too windows ten because that’s the only operating system that they’ll offer for support for, ” said Curtis.

Curtis said that systems at WBOY will be fully updated by February of 2020. For more information on updating systems and what to do as a Windows 7 customer, click here.