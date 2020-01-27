Mill Creek man arrested after allegedly breaking and entering at Tygarts Valley High School

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Mill Creek man has been arrested after a breaking and entering and larceny situation occurred at Tygarts Valley High School on January 20.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call of a breaking and entering at Tygarts Valley High School on that Monday.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, they spoke with Mr. Lee Wright, a Vo-Ag teacher at the school. The release said that the deputy observed damage to the entrance door and to the inside of the room and received a list of items that were stolen.

Later that day, deputies received information as to where some of the stolen tools were located. They traveled to the location and recovered several of the items that were stolen from the school.

Alan J. Taylor

Deputies were then able to gain information that led to a warrant for the arrest of Alan J. Taylor, 32, of Mill Creek, who was allegedly involved in the breaking and entering of the school, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, deputies started searching the area for Taylor. When a deputy began knocking on a door of a residence in the area to ask questions about the suspect, he ran out of the back door, according to the release. The deputy then began to pursuit Taylor, who was able to get away from him.

Deputies and State Police Troopers began to scour the area in search of Taylor. While doing this, the release said, they received more information about him; which resulted in his arrest.

Taylor was then taken to the Sheriff’s office, in which he confessed to his involvement in the breaking and entering as well as the grand larceny of the Tygarts Valley School, according to the press release. He was then transported to the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Taylor is being held on a 35,000 bond.

The release stated that they were then able to return several of the stolen items and return them to the school.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the release, with more arrests and charges being filed. Those with any information related to the case are advised to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s office by calling (304) 636-2000.