Mini ponies visit Nutter Fort nursing home

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Residents at River Oaks nursing home in Nutter Fort received a visit from some special friends on Saturday afternoon.

Mary Kuhens decided to bring her miniature ponies Bella and Banjo, as well as her dog Tucker to say hello to everyone and spread cheer to residents during these uncertain times.

The three animals went on a walk around the outside of the building and allowed everyone to pet them for some much needed attention for all.

Kuhens said she hopes to bring them back to River Oaks again in the near future.