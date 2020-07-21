Miss Rhododendron’s Outstanding Teen travels to Doddridge County to promote social impact initiative

WEST UNION, W.Va.- A local pageant winner made several stops in Doddridge County on Tuesday to promote her social impact initiative.

Miss Rhododendron’s Outstanding Teen 2020 Kati Hatfield traveled through West Union, spreading the word about her F.A.M.I.L.Y platform, which stands for “foster, adopt, mentor, inspire and love our youth.”

Kati Hatfield

“So, my platform is all based on foster care children and adoption and essentially, things that I do include hosting drives, hosting events or just going in and mentoring and just having a good time with the kids,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield based her social impact initiative on her personal experiences and wants to be able to use it to help other children in similar positions reach their full potential.

“I was adopted at 11 months old from China and then brought over to America to have a good life, so I want to be able to be able to give another kid that same chance to have a family,” said Hatfield.

She also created a scholarship called “The Future is Yours – West Virginia Child” and raises money for it by selling handmade bracelets online. The scholarship goes hand-in-hand with the F.A.M.I.L.Y platform.

“We try to prioritize kids who might be in foster care or might have been adopted or have ADHD or things like that,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield will be competing in Miss West Virginia 2021 in June.