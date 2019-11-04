Missing man found safe according to Philippi Police Department

UPDATE – 11/4 6:21 p.m.

Joshua Boylen has been found safe, according to a Facebook comment of the Philippi Police Department.

The Philippi Police Department comment said that it was through the Facebook missing post that Boylen reached out to the police to notify that he was safe.

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philippi Police Department is asking for any information concerning the whereabouts of Joshua Steven Boylen.

The Department posted on their Facebook on Monday that Boylen was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. on November 1.

Missing Person Alert: The Philippi Police Department is asking for information concerning the whereabouts and well-being… Posted by Philippi Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Boylen was seen wearing a red Champion sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is six feet tall, 38 years old, approximately 200 lbs. and has blue eyes.

According to the post, Boylen may be driving a 2001, grey Buick Century, with slight rear end damage, with WV registration #91M109.

Those who know of his whereabouts or have any information are encouraged to contact the Philippi Police Department at 304-457-3700 ext.224 or the Barbour County Communication Center at 304-457-5167.