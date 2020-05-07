Mon County Board of Education announces high school graduation plans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Board of Education (BOE) has released plans for upcoming high school graduations in the county.

According to a letter from the BOE, all county public schools will have commencements at the same time on Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m. Each commencement will be conducted at each high school’s athletic field and the maintaining six-feet of social distancing will be emphasized, in accordance with the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD).

The letter stated that seniors are not required to attend the ceremony because diplomas will be mailed to those who choose not to attend.

All graduating seniors who choose to attend will receive electronic invitations, the letter stated, and each person will receive two tickets to admit either friends or family. Ceremonies will be live streamed so that loved ones who cannot attend can still feel a part of the graduation.

In compliance with MCHD, the letter stated, prom will not be held or sponsored by the BOE. The last day of classes for seniors will be May 15 and they will be allowed to return to school to collect their things, return textbooks and pay outstanding fees.

WBOY reached out to the BOE for further comment, but did not hear back in time for this story.