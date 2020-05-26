Mon County Health Department looks to restart ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Klass would teach the public about how to save a life when someone is bleeding, through the Stop the Bleed (STB) program.

STB was created in 2015 as an initiative by the White House after the Sandy Hook Elementary Shooting, Klass, a threat preparedness specialist at the Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) explained. After reviewing the injuries from the shooting, Klass said, analysts realized that a lot of people died from severe hemorrhaging and subsequent blood loss.

Joe Klass

“The goal of STB is to teach people, bystanders, how to stop this type of severe bleeding. And, one of the great things about STB is the techniques are very basic, and they work. All bleeding stops with compression and pressure. It’s just about how you’re going to apply that pressure, whether you’re going to apply direct pressure with a gloved hand, bandage, or whether you’re using a tourniquet on an extremity.” Joe Klass – Threat Preparedness Specialist, MCHD

Klass said the techniques are so easy to learn that anyone can do so, whether 8-years-old or 80-years-old. He said there are tens of thousands of instructors in all 50 states who are capable of training people on how to stop or slow down bleeding if they or another person is hemorrhaging.

The MCHD normally offers free hour-long classes to Monongalia County and surrounding areas’ residents, however, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to stop offering in-person classes.

“COVID-19 has definitely impacted the STB program because it’s kind of reduced the ability to have in-person classes. And, STB training, really to be effective, does require some hands-on practice, you know, to be proficient in the techniques,” Klass said.

Although there are easily-accessible online classes available, nothing beats in-person learning and hands-on instruction, Klass said. Thankfully, he said, as the state slowly starts to reopen, the MCHD can start having classes again.

Klass said the health department is aiming to restart classes in June or July. Anyone who is interested in signing up for a class can contact the MCHD, then be put in touch with him so that he can organize a class, he said.

“One of the key concepts that I think is important for the public to understand is that you can bleed to death very fast, potentially under three minutes,” Klass said. “Unless your injury happens right outside a hospital, or right next to an ambulance, your chances of survival are minimal, at best, unless yourself or bystander does something to try to stop the bleeding. And, that is really the push from STB. It’s to allow you to slow or stop your life-threatening hemorrhage or someone else’s life-threatening hemorrhage, to keep them alive until they can get to definitive care, like a hospital.”