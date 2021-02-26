Mon Health announces updated visitation hours across all of its hospitals

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mon Health System recently announced changes to its visitation guidelines.

Mon Health System has updated the visitation guidelines at all Mon Health hospitals to 8 a.m.- 7 p.m. The update has been in effect as of Thursday, February 25. This is an extension from the previous visitation hours of 12-7 p.m.

Mon Health System has stated that it will continue to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and adjust operations as necessary to keep patients, employees, and visitors healthy and safe.

More information is available by visiting the Coronavirus page on Mon Health’s website.