Mon Health Foundation invests nearly $1 million in Fairmont State University’s Nursing Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Thursday, the Mon Health Foundation announced an unprecedented $400,000 investment into Fairmont State University’s School of Nursing. This money will be utilized to increase the hiring capacity for faculty and adjunct staff with real world experience, along with offering scholarships for nursing students.

Combined with the $200,000 gift given to Fairmont State in May 2019, the Mon Health System has invested nearly $1 million into the Nursing Program at Fairmont State. All the money has been donated on behalf of student scholarships, and clinical rotation oversight time committed through the recently announced Mon Health Scholars Program.

“This type of scholarship money will allow these students to have that financial stability that will let them focus completely on their studies and careers, and they don’t have to worry about how they will pay their college debt,” said Jennifer Kinty Chair of the Fairmont State Foundation. “Mon Health has also provided them an automatic job in a competitive field, at a top health care facility in the state of West Virginia. We are just so grateful, and thankful for all of what Mon Health is doing for our students.”

CEO of the Mon Health System David Goldberg, said this is the type of local investment we need more of. He said his goal when he started at Mon Health was to get the best quality health workers there were from West Virginia, and to keep them here so they can be the future health care providers of this region.

“The big issues this helps is, ‘let’s give them an ability to pay off their debt. Let’s give them a great clinical site, to be a great nurse’,” Goldberg said. “Then, a great place to practice medicine that you feel comfortable, you got a great background around you to be able to have the bench to keep growing you and your profession. Then the other thing is to have that personal touch, and we can do that all at mon health.”

Right now, there is a critical need in the nursing profession. Laura Clayton, Dean of the School of Nursing, said with Mon Health generosity, it allowed the universities to expand their enrollment into the program by 23%.

To hear from President Mirta Martin and read the full story, visit Fairmont State University’s website.