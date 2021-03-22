Mon Health gives residents update on new hospital

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Officials from Mon Health came out to White Hall’s City Council meeting to update citizens on the Marion Neighborhood Hospital.

The hospital is currently in construction across the street from the town hall in Middletown Commons.

Mon Health gave residents a presentation of the hospital.

Before the council meeting, hospital CEO David Goldberg and CAO Christopher Edwards met with White Hall Mayor John Michael, who showed them around the town hall building.

The building, which was built two years ago, contains the city council chambers and the fire, police, and rescue squads. With the hospital under construction nearby, emergency services will have a short drive to reach the nearest medical center.

“The area’s growing,” Edwards said. “You can tell White Hall is putting a lot of time and effort into the growth of this area. The facilities that they have put up have been wonderful, and we’re very excited to bring part of Mon Health’s system down here to help grow along with them.”

At the city council meeting, Goldberg and Edwards showed council members and residents a look inside the hospital through a digital rendering. The council presented the two with a key to the city. Goldberg said the key would hang in the lobby of the hospital when it opens.

Mon Health broke ground on the hospital in December, and things have moved rapidly since. Expectations at the time of the groundbreaking were that the hospital would be finished within a year. As of now, that timeframe still stands.