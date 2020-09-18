Mon Health holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new healthcare location in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A vacant building in Marion County will soon be a place for residents to get quality healthcare.

Mon Health held a ribbon-cutting early Thursday in the High Technology Park in Fairmont.

The 16,000 square foot building will be used immediately for primary healthcare and cardiology.

The President and CEO of MonHealth Systems, David Goldberg, explained the timing was perfect to expand more into Marion County.

“It was the old Huntington Bank building and it’s been dormant for many years, just became available, price was right, our development partners bought it. We’re leasing it long term from them and we’re going to be here for years to come and in the next few weeks we’ll be announcing the groundbreaking of our neighborhood hospital here in Marion County,” said Goldberg.

Fairmont Mayor, Brad Merrifield, explained that the facility will work to help all residents of Marion County.

“There is no reason for a Marion County resident who needs healthcare to leave Fairmont right now. It’s hard to put into words, the significance of this ribbon cutting as far as the city and Marion County as a whole goes,” Merrifield stated. “We are just truly blessed.”

Goldberg said that the facility should be open later this year and that both primary care physicians are already accepting new patients.