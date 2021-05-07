Mon Health launches “Nurse Oasis”, a rejuvenation and relaxation center for its nurses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As part of National Nurses Appreciation Week, Mon Health Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch its “Nurse Oasis” on Friday, May 7.

Ribbon cutting ceremony marking the launch of the “Nurse Oasis”

The new room in the hospital features electronic recliners, a large television screen, dimmable lights and even a ceiling that simulates the sky. Tom Bloom, a Monongalia Co. Commissioner and also a member of the Weiss-Bloom family, said creating the space was a long-time dream of his family.

This is truly an honor to be here, not only as a county commissioner but as a family member. Kenny, and we called him Kenny, Weiss is the actual family member. He invited me down to Mon County and once I came here and visited WVU, I didn’t leave. But, Kenny’s vision was as a Cheat Lake rotary member always to give back to the community. And one of the four-way tests is — is it fair to all concerned? And what he saw when he was in the hospital was that the nurses were working extremely hard and couldn’t wind down at all. And what we wanted to see was to show gratitude by having a place where they can come, relax, rejuvenate. Tom Bloom

That mission has been accomplished and Bloom said he couldn’t be happier.

His sentiments were shared by Krystal Atkinson, Mon Health System chief nursing executive.

“We are extremely excited,” she said. “This is just something that – it’s certainly something that we want for them; to be able to take a break to be able to rejuvenate, to refresh. And it’s just so needed, especially during this time that we are in with the pandemic.”

Bloom, also, said the pandemic had proven just how difficult a nurse’s job can be.

That is why now is such a perfect time to launch the oasis, he said.

“COVID has been horrible for so many people, but really when you look at it, the number one group that is probably put more pressure on than anyone else is the nurses,” he said. “And before they go home, or before they come here, they could come and relax.”

Bloom (right) and Goldberg (center) standing in the oasis

David Goldberg, Mon Health’s chief executive officer, said he was grateful to the Weiss-Blooms’ commitment to nurses.

He said it took a little longer than intended to create the oasis, but he was excited about the launch.

“Thanks to the Weiss family,” Goldberg said. “This can’t happen without community stepping up to support community.”

For his part, Bloom said, he was grateful for Goldberg and the entire Mon Health team for taking Kenny’s idea and running with it.

He said he was “truly honored and proud” that Goldberg not only liked the idea but brought it to fruition as well.

Bloom (left) and his son Michael

Goldberg and Bloom celebrate the launch

“Sometimes we have ideas and usually that’s all they are,” Bloom said. “But Dave took it, ran with it and is rewarding the true heroes, which is the nurses. And during National Nurses Week, I can’t be any prouder to be a family member. So, from Zelda, Kenny, Whitney, Sarah and Sarah Louise and my son Michael, we want to say thank you and this is our way of saying thank you.”