Mon Health officials say Medical Marijuana will be another therapeutic option for patients

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – West Virginia’s Medical Marijuana program is set to start July 1st.

The new law passed provides a mechanism where providers can be certified to administer medical cannabis to qualifying patients.

Mon Health representatives said that under this program they will use their medical staff processes to evaluate the various conditions and whether patients qualify to take medical cannabis.

“The goal is going to be to take it through standard medical staff processes, develop appropriate credential and criteria, such that physicians who want to add this to their practice and believe they meet the criteria can apply and be evaluated by the medical staff,” said Gregory Nelcamp Senior VP of Clinical Affairs for Mon Health.

Nelcamp said the hospital sees medical marijuana as just another therapeutic option and will be treated like any other therapeutic option.