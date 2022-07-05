KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital honored Madison Corley on June 27 with the DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses.

At the presentation of this award, Corley was given many gifts. She received a DAISY Honorary Pin, hand-carved Healer’s Touch Sculpture, a benefits gift bag, a certificate and the late Patrick Barnes’s favorite, cinnamon rolls.

The DAISY Award was established in 1999 by a family member of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 of complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP). His family wanted to do something special to honor him so they came up with the DAISY, which stands for Disease Attacking the Immune System. This award was made for extraordinary nurses who not only provided care for patients but kindness and compassion as well. More than 4,600 healthcare organizations around the world have given out this award.

Madison Corley with the DAISY Award. WBOY image.

Madison Corley with the DAISY Award. WBOY image.

Madison Corley with the DAISY Award. WBOY image.

Something told Corley to enroll in nursing school two months after she found out she was pregnant. She finished nursing school in the Spring of 2021. She started at the hospital in October and was surprised to be given the award as a new nurse.

“I really feel honored, it’s awesome that as a new nurse, I could earn something like this,” Corley said. “I didn’t really think that I could but, that just goes to show that anybody that’s new still has the ability to prove how worthy of a nurse that they are.”

Madison Corley with the DAISY Award. WBOY image.

Starting her nursing career towards the end of the pandemic, when one nurse would have six to seven patients, Madison Corley explained how “it was very chaotic and the ratios were insane,” but she admitted that it was a great learning experience and a good way to jumpstart her career.

Although Corley humbly accepted the award, she said she thinks that all nurses should be recognized because they all try hard to take care of their patients regardless of COVID-19 or the nursing shortage. She mentioned that they all deserve an award, and it’s a shame that they can only give out one.

The patient who submitted the nomination for Corley was frequently in the hospital and had her as a nurse. Corley felt empowered by the patient and felt that just by talking to them, she could really make a difference in their life. This patient wrote in Corley’s nomination, “Madison is a kind, sweet, devotional nurse. She made me feel better by just talking to me. I would have her as my nurse forever. Overall, she is a sensational nurse. For all the things I was going through at the time, I fully appreciate her friendship and being my nurse.”

Madison Corley said she wishes the patient nothing but the best and hopes she doesn’t have to see them back in the hospital.

If interested in nominating a nurse near you as an “Extraordinary Nurse,” you can find more information here.