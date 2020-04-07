Mon Health sets up drive through COVID-19 testing facility in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County residents can now go to a drive through Covid-19 testing facility in Fairmont.

The Marion County Health Department recently reached out to Mon Health Systems and explained that its residents had to go to neighboring counties to get tested for Coronavirus. Within four days Mon Health set up a drive through facility in one of its primary care physician’s parking lots. The testing site began seeing possibly infected patients this afternoon and officials explained that 12 people had already signed up.

“You call our COVID line. If you have signs or symptoms the nurse will screen you. ‘Do you have a fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, other symptoms?’ If it sounds as if you do, they’ll register you for free, don’t have to have insurance but they’ll register you and then you come right here and they’ll check your name. We print out the label, you go through the line no touching at all. You go through the line, they swab you. They put the label in with the swab, off it goes to the lab and then you’ll be notified in a couple of days if you are positive or negative,” said David Goldberg, Mon Health Systems President and CEO.

The new drive through testing site is located at 1840 Locust Avenue in Fairmont and will be open five days a week from 3-6 p.m. To learn more about this testing site or to sign up for testing, call (304) 285-3798.