Mon Hill Records artist produces stay-at-home music experience during COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Hills Records artist Lillie King has produced what she likes to call a “Bedroom Concert” performance from her home in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

Lillie King

Set to be released on April 23 at 7 p.m., King will sing her original songs and she also wanted to include songs that make her happy to sing. With Mon Hills Records’ live concert series, King mentioned that she is happy to be a part of it because it gives her a chance to be creative.

“This time of year is usually my busiest and a lot of my shows have been canceled,” King explained. “Everything that was on my plate was suddenly not there anymore.”

After being in a short creative funk, she is finding that singing has lifted her spirits again. King mentioned that the performance will include virtual appearances by talented friends to sing and play the violin.

In a time when there’s a pandemic, King felt as though she needed to do something to make people happy and entertain them.

“I want to give people something that will hopefully make them smile and hopefully there will be a song in there that they like,” King described. “It’s something to look forward to and I hope it brings a little bit of joy to someone’s day.”

King’s video will be released to Mon Hills Records Facebook page and Lillie King’s YouTube channel on April 23 at 7 p.m.