Mon Power linemen help restore power in the south after Ida

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Mon Power workers helped southern states with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

500 utilities workers from Mon Powers parent company, FirstEnergy, started restoring power in Louisiana at the beginning of September. From that group, 25 workers came from West Virginia. Crews replaced damaged utility poles, restrung power lines and restored electrical equipment.

FirstEnergy spokesperson Lauren Siburkis said some customers have been without power for weeks.

“At the height of this storm there were over one million customers without power across all of Louisiana,” Siburkis said. “Currently, there are about 400,000 customers that remain without power, and our line workers from first energy are working across the New Orleans area, Jefferson Parish to be exact, to help these local communities get back up and running.”

Siburkis said the line workers are prepared to be in Louisiana for up to three weeks. Their days include long hours in the extreme heat, but Siburkis said they are very passionate about this work and that storm restoration is their time to shine.

“Many of our linemen have been to Louisiana in the past to help following other hurricanes, and they are committed to assisting what is likely to be a massive power restoration effort in challenging working conditions,” said John Skory, vice president of utility operations for FirstEnergy. “While it’s not expected that Hurricane Ida will have a significant impact on our FirstEnergy service territories, we have carefully assessed conditions and are confident we have the personnel in place to maintain reliable operations for our customers at home.”

