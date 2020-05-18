Monongah food pantry receives $2,500 grant from the Your Community Foundation

Monongah, W.Va. – The Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia Inc. (YCF) has awarded 11 more grants, totaling $25,870, to assist non-profits in addressing the immediate impacts of COVID-19. This money goes to organizations who focus on needs related to food, shelter and safety.

One of these grants was received by The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry in Monongah. The food pantry received a grant of $2,500, that went entirely into purchasing 7,000 lbs. of food to feed the community.

Cross of Christ Community Church is a non-profit sponsor of the food pantry, and the staff is made up solely from volunteers.

Pastor Carl Streyle explained that this is a full time job, but the work they are doing is necessary and seems effortless, seeing the large amount of families they help. ​

“We’re suppose to go out, and do God’s work, and we’re suppose to fulfill needs people have. Food is a basic need that a lot of people take for granted. People who were able to take care of themselves before, are not doing so, or its not that easy for them to do anymore,” said Pastor Steyele. “We started serving the people of Monongah, and our clientele I will say, is now coming from Fairmont, Worthington, Mannington, so its expanded.”​

The food pantry is relatively new to the area. They serve food twice a week, one Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. and on Sunday’s from 4-7 p.m.

Even though they only are open on two days, they serve an average of 500 families on those days, and the number continues to grow as more jobs are lost, and the COVID-19 continues to effect Marion county. ​

“Some of these people pull up, we have them pick it up curbside, and they have children sitting in the back of the car. We all can take so much for granted sometimes. We have had these children clap for pop tarts, for candy bars, for peanut butter. It may seen so small, but I mean it’s so rewarding, but without the funding from YCF, we can’t make any of this happen. We can’t help the people that we have to help.” -Pastor Carl Steyele

YCF Chairman Jim Griffin said they are happy to help organizations that are assisting with these large needs in their community. They do not see these needs decreasing any time soon and they will continue to provide if they can for all their counties.

“These agencies, they don’t have a large source of revenue. We at Your Community Foundation are here to help the needs of all our counties especially now through all these difficult times,” said Griffin. “And so, we anticipate this is going to last throughout the summer, and we’re going to try to meet the needs as long as the revenue is there for us to do that.” ​​

The Giver’s Hand Community Food Pantry also accepts donations. Those who want to help out can call (304)-282-9835, or visit the Facebook page for more information on how to do so.