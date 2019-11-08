Monongah Elementary receives large book donation from Read Aloud WV

MONONGAH, W.Va. – Read Aloud WV of Marion County had a special assembly where they presented Monongah Elementary School with books for every child from pre-k to third grade to keep.

Monongah was entered in a drawing to win books for every student that has a Read Aloud volunteer in their classroom. Only three schools in the state were chosen and Monongah Elementary was one of them.

In addition to the award, Read Aloud WV also honored former chapter founder Alette Moffett, who recently stepped down as chapter president due to health issues.

She presented the school a special book for their library that was also gifted to Aletta during her ceremony.

“Read Aloud WV believes that every child should have a choice, and that the most motivating factor in getting students to read is choice.” Beverly Richards, President of Marion County Read Aloud Chapter

Read Aloud WV donated over 500 books, so the children were able to choose books from different genres. Each book had a section in the front that said who donated it and also allowed the children to write their own names in the books and take them home.

One of the things that Read Aloud WV has found through research is that National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores are low.

According to Read Aloud WV, Children having books in their hands and practicing their reading will help increase literacy scores.