Monongah woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

MONONGAH, W.Va. – 1920 was an important year; the League of Nations was formed, Women gained the right to vote and Amelia Shenasky Zentz was born. The proud Monongah resident celebrated her 100th birthday at the Monongah Town Hall, Saturday.

Zentz was born and raised in West Virginia. She and her late husband, Bruce, owned the little general store, P.P. Shenasky Grocery and the Dairy Kone.

She asked all of her guests to bring cards, not gifts, and other memorabilia to her party. So that she could remember the special people and moments in her life.

We asked Amelia what advice she would give to younger generations and she said that being good and loving your family is very important.

As the party continued Zentz and her guests enjoyed birthday cupcakes and assorted treats. Many people visited her table and expressed love and wishes for the future.

The team at 12 News wishes Amelia, a very happy 100th Birthday.