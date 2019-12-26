Monongah woman charged with animal cruelty after deputies and animal control find multiple dead, wounded dogs in her home

MONONGAH, W.Va. — A Monongah woman is charged with animal cruelty after deputies and animal control officers find multiple dead and wounded dogs in her home.

On December 23, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, working with animal control officers, executed a search warrant on a residence at 527 Camden Avenue in Monongah in reference to a well-being check for the dogs at the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Melissa Jones

When deputies arrived at the residence, they saw from mail in the mailbox that Melissa Jones, 26, of Monongah, resided at the home, and when inside the house, deputies found four dogs at the door, deputies said.

One of the dogs, deputies observed, was injured and unable to put pressure on one of its paws, and the floor of the residence was said to be covered in feces and trash. Deputies also found two dead adult dogs and five dead puppies, according to the complaint.

Deputies said there was one pit bull tied to a bed and another on the floor which appeared to have been partially eaten by the other dogs. Also in the house, deputies found a pile of what appeared to be animal organs which included a liver and heart, on the floor, according to the complaint.

Near the pile of organs, was a jawbone and dried blood, and in a bedroom there was another deceased pit bull tethered to one of the beds, deputies said.

Jones is charged with cruelty to animals. She is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.