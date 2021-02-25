Monongalia Co. announces phased return to in-person learning for all students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Starting Monday, March 1, Monongalia Co. will begin its phased return of students to the classroom for in-person learning.

“Monday, we’ll bring back all of our Pre-K through grade five students and they will be reporting for all five days with the exception of Pre-Kindergarten, which traditionally only goes to school four days a week,” Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell said. “They’re off on Friday.”

Then, on Wednesday, March 3, middle schools, which includes grades six through eight, will begin their phased return. Students in this group will have three days of in-person classes that week.

When they return the following Monday, March 8, they will start their first full week of in-person of learning. That is also the week high schools in the county will move away from the blended model of in-person and online learning. They, too, will begin having in-person learning five days a week starting March 8.

Dr. Campbell

I can tell you that I am absolutely ecstatic. To be able to have our kids have the opportunity to be in school five days a week, like they need to be, and to have them back in touch with their teachers and their school counselors, and their principals, is long overdue. And I am just absolutely ecstatic that we’re going to be able to get these kids back in our schools. Dr. Eddie Campbell – Superintendent of Monongalia Co. Schools

The superintendent says the county will not be implementing any new safety measures because everything it has in place has been effective.

“We’re not doing anything different than we have been,” he said. “Simply, what we’re doing is we’re going to make sure that the protocols we had in place with the hybrid model that have kept our buildings perfectly safe since the outset of the pandemic, that we’re continuing to do those things.”

In fact, he said, the community spread of COVID-19 has been the only contributing factor to school closures. There has been zero in-school virus spreading since reopening in January 2021.

Mason Dixon Elementary, a school forced online for two weeks because of community spread

The protocols that will continue to be enforced will include social distancing in the classroom and other populated areas, a mask mandate, handwashing and actively encouraging students to avoid sharing items that carry germs, such as water bottles.

“We’re just going to emphasize the things that have made us successful up to this point,” Campbell said.