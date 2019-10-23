Monongalia Co. commissioner asks DOH to make highway near WVU Coliseum safer for traffic and pedestrians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County officials are expressing concern over a lack of lighting on the highway near the WVU Coliseum.

Commission president Tom Bloom said he and WVU president E. Gordon Gee have asked for the West Virginia Division of Highways to fix the lighting on Monongahela Boulevard, citing safety concerns over how dark the roadway is just outside the coliseum.

Bloom said he believes it’s part of a larger problem and that the county is constantly being overlooked by the rest of the state when it comes to fixing infrastructure.

“This is a clear serious concern,” Bloom said. “It’s a pedestrian situation, we’ve already had two pedestrians who were killed over on another part of that road. So, we need this clarified and done and we don’t understand why it’s fallen on deaf ears. What is going on that we are being blacklisted from the state? That’s what I want to know.”

Bloom said the county and city are not allowed to fix the problem themselves and that the problem falls under the state’s jurisdiction.