Monongalia Co. Health Department “concerned” as bars return to full capacity as St. Patrick’s Day approaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Although bars are back at full capacity, the Monongalia Co. Health Department (MCHD) remains “concerned” about the public’s health and safety.

The Executive Director of MCHD and County Health Officer, Dr. Lee Smith, said he is concerned that things might take a turn for the worse just as they are starting to look up.

Dr. Smith

We just, this week, came into the Gold Zone from the Orange Zone and last week was the first time since November — let that sink in for a minute — since November that we went out of the red zone. Red is 25 cases and above. Orange is 15-25 and we just dropped below 15 cases per 100,000 population, so we’re certainly heading in the right direction. But events like St. Patrick’s Day, other social gatherings are reasons for concern because people tend to let their guard down. Dr. Lee Smith – Executive Director, MCHD

The 18-24-year-old age group remains the most concerning, at the moment, because they frequent bars and restaurants. Not to mention, they are a largely unvaccinated group with the largest number of people infected since COVID-19 began, Smith said.

Bars on High St. popular with students and younger crowds

For these reasons, many college-age students are still very capable of getting infected and spreading those infections. That is why we cannot rest now, MCHD’s executive director said, especially when there are growing concerns on the public health front.

“The thing that concerns me the most is that people have not taken advantage of the free community testing that’s readily available and we tend to let our guard down when cases start to diminish,” Smith said. “And so they don’t wear their masks when they’re in situations with other people. They don’t wash their hands as frequently and they don’t watch their distances.”

As a public, Smith said, we know that social distancing, masking and frequent handwashing are important and effective, but not as much as vaccines. However, Smith said, we cannot throw caution into the wind as we wait on our inoculations.

Woman receives her vaccine at MCHD vaccine clinic

So far, more than 30,000 inoculations have been received in Monongalia Co., Smith said. And in due time, that number will increase. The hope, he said, is to provide vaccination for everyone who wants it.

In the meantime, again, the county health officer asked the public to follow the precautions that are already in place — the ones we know work.

To ensure bars and restaurants are doing their part, MCHD operates a complaint line. In addition, it’s also working with the Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

“[We] will continue to work with them and will continue to keep an eye on places,” Smith said. “It’s my hope that we don’t go backwards in this while we’re waiting to get everybody vaccinated; that we don’t start to have any increase in numbers. Of course, it will still take two weeks to determine the impact of this week’s activities and this weekend’s. And it’s fortunate for us, from a public health standpoint, that there is no spring break here, currently.”

‘The Bank’ on High St., a popular bar

Smith said it’s not easy trying to find the right balance of restrictions and freedoms, however, the public must remember their health is always a top priority.

“Certainly, we’re not in the business to keep people from having a good time,” Smith said. “That’s not what we’re about. We’re about protecting the public and preventing disease. And so it’s a balancing act and we certainly rely on people’s honesty when they’re signing up for vaccines and we rely upon their cooperation.”

Cooperation in this case means:

Getting registered for a vaccine online

getting vaccinated as soon as possible

remembering to wash your hands, wear a mask, and socially distance

“Getting a vaccination when it’s available to you is key,” Smith said. “And doing the preventive things are key and getting tested. That’s the entire toolbox right there. And I think that sometimes when the numbers go down, people kind of forget that and want to think that it’s 2019 again.”

After a year of lockdown’s Smith said, it’s only fair that people want to see their friends and family, but he asks for patience.

WVU nursed preparing vaccine doses at MCHD vaccine clinic

“I appreciate everyone’s patience with us,” Smith said. “We’ve had to work through some difficulties with the scheduling and trying to get people on the right list and getting people done. We’re still working on getting people who are isolated as a community or as an individual, to get them in and vaccinated as well.”

The best way to get enrolled for a vaccine is via the state’s website. If you are not enrolled, MCHD highly encourages you to do so.

“That’s the easiest way to get your name on a list and we’ll get you scheduled for the vaccine,” he said. “Right now the governor has pushed it down to anyone over the age of 16 for Pfizer, 18 for Moderna that has a medical condition. And so it will be pretty soon that it will be sort of open season.”