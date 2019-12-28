Monongalia Co. program gives homeless families a place to stay this holiday season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sixteen families that used to be homeless now have a home in Monongalia County as a direct result of the Home for the Holidays program.

The program was a collaborative effort featuring 51 individuals and groups like the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, Monongalia County Commission and the Morgantown City Council.

This is according to commission president Tom Bloom, who said he was first approached by business owners in the downtown area that wanted to find a solution for the homeless.

Within 48 hours of that, Bloom said, he and Rachael Coen from West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness organized a meeting with community leaders and the city. That was mid-November, he said, and about 4.5 weeks later they have managed to house 16 families in rental spaces for at least the next year.

“Our goal, we came up with basically 15 households and we’re thrilled we actually came up with 16 households, 27 residents, three of the families have school children so it was a mixture of individuals,” Bloom said.

He said he is thankful to the landlords for being flexible and working with their program and the families. Initially, Bloom said landlords were hesitant but once they explained that they wouldn’t be giving their properties away for free and that the program would be on call to support the families they were onboard.

The program did work out deals, Bloom said, like forgoing paying a deposit if they paid the last month’s rent in advance in some cases. Now, he said landlords are feeling a lot more encouraged because some of their properties weren’t being used or leased by people who were not financially reliable and were not backed by an institution like Home for the Holidays.

Bloom said they have tried a similar program in the past but that it was not as successful because it was not comprehensive and didn’t include as many different community organizations as they currently do. Now, he said they have a wrap-around program.

“This time we have a program where if the people need help with substance abuse, we have one of the groups available,” Bloom said. “if we need it for writing a resume or getting you some clothes from Christian Help, so they can go to an interview. So we’re able to put the pieces together that are in this community by for the first time working together.”

Two groups were created when they first banded together, Bloom said, his that dealt directly with providing the housing and a second lead by city councilman Zackery Cruze, who look at the other problems that people are dealing with, the symptoms of homelessness and how they can help.

He said the city council has a proposal to bring in an outside consultant for roughly $45,000, however, moving forward he thinks the money could be better allocated.

“The number one priority that we see is we need a full-time outreach person for this community, that’s the first thing we would do,” Bloom said. “The second thing is we’d higher someone part-time to help run this program of ‘work today get paid today’. So immediately we’re working and paying and using the funds so we don’t outsource the problem we’re actually going to do it ourselves.”

Bloom said the ‘work today get paid today’ program would partner with local businesses to find day jobs for the homeless and unemployed. Regardless, Bloom said he can’t say enough of the people involved and how thankful he is to them for coming together to create this program.

Everyone was doing something individually he said but the problem continued staring them in the face and that they needed this push from business owners to get them together. Now, they’re looking into applying for larger grants because federal and state officials require some form of cohesion of community organizations for approval.

“It can be done and that’s the message we want to get across to the people,” Bloom said. “If you sit down and come up with solutions that you believe everyone can work together on and communicate, we can do it. I think that’s the West Virginia way.”