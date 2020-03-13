Monongalia Co. schools to dismiss all students 2 hours early Friday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to the Monongalia County School’s website, all students will be dismissed two hours early on March 13.

The website also stated that staff will be given time to prepare for the implementation of the ‘pandemic response plans.’

At this time there has been no decision about the closing of schools in response to the COVID-19.

To view the latest on the Monongalia County school’s website, click here.

