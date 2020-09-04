Monongalia County 2nd grade teacher and 4 regional students win statewide contest

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Monongalia County teacher and four students from across North Central West Virginia (NCWV) have been announced as winners of the 13th annual SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest.

The SMART529 “When I Grow Up” essay contest gives kindergarten through fifth-grade students a chance to share in $12,000 in SMART529 savings for higher education. Essays from three age groups (grades K-1, 2-3, and 4-5) were judged in each of the five regions, for a total of 15 winners/

Tamara Klemkowsky, a second-grade teacher at Suncrest Elementary was chosen as the winner for the teacher section of the essay contest. She received a $2,500 cash prize for her essay about how she planned to educate her students about going to college and saving with the SMART529 program.

The four winning students from NCWV have been awarded $500 that will be invested into a SMART529 WV Direct Account. Each student’s school was also recognized and awarded a $500 cash prize to support various school programs, according to the release.

2020 North Central West Virginia essay contest winners included:

Noah Schoenberger, a first grader at Brookhaven Elementary in Monongalia County stated that they wanted to be an author and illustrator when they grew up.

Dylan Roth, a third grader at Lumberport Elementary in Harrison County explained that they wanted to be a scientist when they grew up.

Isabelle Ringler, a fifth grader at Eastwood Elementary in Monongalia County stated that they wanted to be a teacher when they grew up.

Cameron Mitchell, a kindergartner explained that they wanted to be a chef when they grew up.

Each regional winner was given the opportunity to read their essays for teachers, friends, and family members watching from home. The regional winners were first announced during a Facebook Live event in May. This year’s 15 regional winners were selected from more than 4,600 essays, a record-breaking number of entries.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t recognize these student achievements in person this year, but we hope that the students and their parents enjoyed having their extended family and friends take part in the celebration with a live online event,” said West Virginia State Treasurer John Perdue.

Typically, Treasurer Perdue recognizes the “When I Grow Up” regional winners at an awards ceremony at the West Virginia State Culture Center as well as spring events at each winning student’s school. Both the spring visits and the award ceremony in Charleston were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our celebration may look a little different this year, but these student’s achievements, and the message that goes along with the “When I Grow Up” contest are just as important,” Perdue said. “We want to encourage children to set a goal for an education beyond high school and make people aware of the benefits of saving with a SMART529 education savings account.”

To see a recording of the Facebook Live event visit or go to the WV Treasurers office website for more information. A complete list of the student winners is available here.

SMART529 is a qualified tuition program issued by the West Virginia Prepaid College Tuition and Savings Program Board of Trustees and administered by Hartford Funds. Complete information about SMART529, and the “When I Grow Up” essay contest is available by clicking here.