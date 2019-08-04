Monongalia County Ballpark sees economic growth with Wrestling Under the Stars

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Wrestling Under the Stars made its debut at the Monongalia County Ballpark Saturday night allowing the stars of Northeast Wrestling to show off their best moves.

This is the first professional wrestling event held at the ballpark and featured appearances by legendary wrestlers like Mick Foley, Jerry “The King” Lawler, and Billy Gunn, even rising star Brian Pillman Jr. And Former WWE wrestler, Big Cass rounded out the all-star cast. Officials at the ballpark said hosting events like this is beneficial while also bringing revenue into the area.

“Your hoping this will help with the hotel stays, the shopping, the dinning. And that all has the trickledown effect that affects many different restaurants and so on and so forth. So, anytime we do something at the ballpark it’s a good thing for the economic development of Morgantown,” said Matt Drayer, General Manager of the West Virginia Black Bears.

Seven wrestling matches were decided during course of the night. There was an autograph session that was open to the public as well as a VIP experience that offered a personal meet and greet session.