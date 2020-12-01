Monongalia County BOE rejects application for state’s first charter school

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Plans for what would have been West Virginia’s first charter school have most likely been halted after the Monongalia Co. Board of Education (BOE) unanimously voted to give West Virginia Academy a failing grade.

Charter Schools are government-funded and independently-run institutions; however, state law requires that all charter schools be subject to the BOE’s approval. That is why the school board’s finding that West Virginia Academy failed to meet seven out of ten of the state’s guidelines was a potentially critical blow.

If the application to open had been granted, the school planned on setting up base in Morgantown and bringing students in from Monongalia Co. and Marion and Preston Counties.

Because of the BOE’s aforementioned requirement to certify the school before it opens, West Virginia Academy will have to submit another application to the school board if it plans on ever opening its doors.

Monongalia County Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell could not be reached immediately for comment.