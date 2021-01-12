Monongalia County BOE’s plans for in-person learning in 2021

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the new year settles in and COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out, the question remains when will kids return to in-person learning?

Dr. Campbell

No immediate answer to that question exists in Monongalia County, but according to the Board of Education (BOE) website, remote learning will continue through January 20. County schools went virtual in December due to a surging number of COVID-19 cases in the county, but mostly due to an inability to staff buildings as too many staff were sick or in quarantine.

Dr. Eddie Campbell, Superintendent of Schools, said there is a planned BOE meeting for Tuesday, Jan 12. During this meeting, the county will discuss the best means to move forward.

According to the BOE’s website:

Due to the unknowns of how COVID-19 evolves and its consequences, we are working on many aspects of the re-entry plan. We will further define and refine the protocols (with information from the Governor, State Health Dept., Mon County Health Dept., CDC) for the various options parents have – such as in-person, virtual, remote, homeschool, etc. Monongalia Co. BOE

In a comment, Campbell said the Gov. Justice’s recent executive order will play a major role in the decision-making process.

Justice announced that beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, all West Virginia elementary and middle schools would reopen to in-person learning five days each week. All high schools will also return to in-person instruction five days each week, as long as their county is not Red in the DHHR County Alert System map.

For now, the county will continue to offer free meals to those in need in January, regardless of the learning modality, according to the BOE’s website. Meals are given out five days a week and you can visit the BOE’s page for meal pick up.

Meal deliveries will be available for those who request it. To get the boxes delivered you must either:

Call the Transportation Department (304-983-8204) or Complete an online application January 19th online application opens January 13th. Deadline is 10 am January 15th (Friday before because Monday is Holiday)



This story will be updated to reflect the decisions of the BOE after its Jan. 12 meeting.