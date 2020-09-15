Monongalia County delegate asks for additional $25 million of CARES Act funds to help bars and other small businesses in the area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Delegate John Williams (D – Monongalia) sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to request an additional $25 million of CARES Act money for bars and other small businesses in the area.

Delegate John Williams (D – Monongalia)

“With the closure of bars, and a major drop in student population at WVU, our economy is uniquely affected at present,” Delegate Williams said.

The letter stated that many of the bar owners are being affected in a unique way due to bars remaining open in the other 54 counties.

“Our area is an economic driver in the State of West Virginia. This pandemic, and the subsequent and necessary safety measures, have affected all of West Virginia, but I would contend that the economic suffering has been especially notable in Monongalia County.”

Delegate Williams also explained in his letter that he agrees with and is not writing to oppose the measures that have been taken to limit the spread of COVID-19. However, he does wish for the affected businesses to receive help during this time of not being able to operate.

For more information, read the full letter here.