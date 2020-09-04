Monongalia County delegates ask Gov. Justice to resist calls to exclude WVU COVID-19 cases from school map

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a letter sent Friday to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Monongalia County House of Delegates members Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen, Rodney Pyles, John Williams and Danielle Walker, all D-Monongalia, urged Justice to stick with the current system, and to include positive cases of West Virginia University students with other Monongalia County COVID-19 cases.

The letter comes after Justice allowed bars in Monongalia County to reopen, only to close them back down two days later after bars were cited for not following COVID-19 guidelines and photos of large crowds outside of bars, circulated on social media.

WVU President Gordon Gee then sent a letter to students admonishing them for their behavior.

It also comes after officials with the West Virginia Education Association spoke out against Justice on Thursday after the state overruled the Monongalia County Board of Education’s plans to hold school virtually for the first nine weeks.

Evan Hansen

“WVU is not a bubble,” said Delegate Hansen. “None of us want to see Monongalia County in the red on the state’s color-coded map,” he said, “but it’s not right to change the rules to get the outcome that some people want to see.”

Danielle Walker

“We are all concerned about our children and would prefer they were in school,” said Delegate Walker, “but with so many infections, and so many vulnerable people, we’ve got to look at the big picture. We can’t put blinders on.”

“By excluding positive cases from WVU from the total cases for the county, we would be putting other needs first. We cannot ignore the fact that we are in the midst of a global pandemic in which over 850,000 people have lost their lives,” she added.

Rodney Pyles

“As elected officials of this county,” said Delegate Pyles, “we felt that it was important for the Governor to hear our voices.” Delegate Williams agreed, stating that many citizens had urged the Delegates to take action.

You can read the delegates full letter here.