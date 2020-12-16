Monongalia County Health Department receives first doses of COVID vaccine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) received 160 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Dr. Lee Smith, MCHD’s executive director, said of the 160, 30 were allocated for employees at MCHD, and the remaining 160 were sent to the Monongalia Co. EMS. The 30 delivered this week is about half of what MCHD requested, so the hope is to get the rest next week when another delivery is expected. To be in a time when a solution to COVID-19 is here makes Smith happy, but he said there is still a lot of work left to be done.

Dr. Smith

I’m elated. I look at that graph that continues to accelerate with no end in sight, and we’ll have to burn through those positive cases. People’s behavior is extremely difficult to control. Getting uniformity in mask usage and handwashing and crowd avoidance and social distancing, we know those work, but we know that humans have a hard time following those instructions. And it’s because people are asymptomatic, and the story gets repeated over and over. Dr. Lee Smith – Executive Director, MCHD

The same story that keeps repeating itself stems from people gathering with others who display no symptoms but later find out they are COVID positive. This disturbing trend of community spread leads to higher rates of infections that result in spikes like the one right now.

Smith also said the spike is due to the Thanksgiving holiday when many people traveled and or had large family gatherings. This kind of behavior must be avoided for Christmas, he said.

That is why “don’t give COVID for Christmas” is the message MCHD is pushing out to the public this winter. Because although vaccines are available now, the state is only in phase one of two. Phase one is when healthcare workers, nursing home residents, and other priority groups receive their vaccine. Phase two, which will be sometime around March, is when the general public will receive vaccinations.

Once most of the public is vaccinated, people can start to relax and not a second before. Once we reach that moment, Smith said, the vaccines would be a respite from COVID and all the problems it brings about.

“It disturbs people’s businesses and lives to quarantine, and many of them turn positive themselves,” Smith said. “Trying to break this cycle has been extremely difficult. And now that we have this tool of vaccination that will give immunity to a large number of people. It’s like throwing a life preserver to people treading water in the middle of a deluge.”

Smith said the county is aware that there are always those who are reluctant or flat out refuse to take a new medication or vaccine, but he hopes they will come to understand the vaccines have been tested and are safe.

MCHD’s executive director said he has personally taken the vaccine, and he is not experiencing any side effects.

“There’s always conspiracy theories, and I am unaware that people will become zombies or that they will have nanotechnology that somehow the government will control them,” Smith said. “I got my injection. I gave injections yesterday, but then we ran out of time, and then I got my injection this morning. I’m in because I believe in it, and I hope that if people have questions, they can certainly consult with their primary care provider, or they can talk to their health department because we’ll be playing a large part in getting the vaccine out to the general population.”

For those impatiently waiting for their turn to get vaccinated, Smith said to keep in mind the rollout is being done this way because some people are more vulnerable than others because of where they work, their age, and how much contact they have with the virus.

Plus once it’s time for the general public the process will be smoother and more efficient.

“When we get to the population, we will have had a great deal of understanding,” Smith said. “We will have worked through utilities, essential personnel, school, staff, government, and then we’ll be at the level of other populations. I think that until we have the ability to push this out to the general public, people need to continue to observe those things that we know work. That’s: wearing a mask, washing your hands, watching your distance, avoiding crowds, etc. Don’t give COVID for Christmas.”

To view graph breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in the county, learn more about the vaccine and take a look at the two phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution you can check out this PowerPoint Smith provided from MCHD.