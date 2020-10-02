Monongalia County officials release information about phone scam in the area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office released information regarding a scam involving First Energy Power Company on Friday.

Officials said that a person recieved a recorded call saying that his power was going to be shut off if he didn’t pay his bill over the phone within 45 minutes of the call.

The Sheriff’s office is urging residents in Monongalia County to remember that the power company for the county is Mon Power, not First Energy.

Individuals shouldn’t give any personal information over the phone and ask for call back number to speak to a supervisor. The release also explained that residents should be cautious of any over the phone payments, specifically with prepaid green dot and other credit cards.

Those who feel like they are being scammed should call local law enforcement to report it.