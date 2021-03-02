Monongalia County public elementary schools returned to the classroom for 1st day of in-person learning

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Public elementary schools, with students, Pre-k through fifth grade, returned to the classroom on Tuesday, March 2, to begin the phased return of in-person learning in Monongalia County.

The original start date was supposed to be Monday, March 1. However, flooding in the county left a lot of standing water, making it difficult for school buses to travel. Superintendent of Monongalia County Schools, Dr. Eddie Campbell, said he was excited to see students returning to classrooms, even if a day late.

Dr. Campbell

I know the level of excitement leading up to this has been tremendous. And it really, for me, is a sigh of relief to get these kids back in school, back in front of their teachers, their administrators, and back in the classroom in a learning setting that is going to be much more conducive for us to be able to finish out the school year on a positive note. Dr. Eddie Campbell – Superintendent

Middle school students, those in sixth through eighth grade, will begin their phased return to in-person learning as planned. This means middle schoolers, who opt to, will return to classrooms on Wednesday, March 3.

The following week, they, too, will start five days a week of in-person instruction.

Outside of Monongalia Co. Board of Education offices

That same Monday, March 8, high school students, those in 9th grade and above, will begin full-time in-person learning five days a week.

“For me, it’s a huge sigh of relief,” he said. “We’ve recognized for several months now that we have kids out there that are struggling academically, socially, emotionally, even physically for some of our students. And we knew that getting them back in the classroom was where they belonged. We’ve worked very hard to get to this point so that we can have a safe re-entry. And it’s going to be truly exciting when Monday comes and all of those kids that really want to be back in the classroom are going to be back there.”