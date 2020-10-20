UPDATE: Woman and infant that were missing have been found

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced that both Cara and Waylon Sims have been found safe.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and child that were both last seen in Monongalia County, according to a post from its Facebook page.

Cara Isabelle Sims, 34, is 5’4″ and weighs 135 lbs. Waylon Lee Sims, a 1-year old that is 2’5″ and weighs 30 lbs.

They were last seen in Monongalia County, W.Va. on October 16, 2020, in a 2004 Grey Audi A6.

Anyone who knows the location of Cara Isabelle Sims and Waylon Lee Sims is asked to call 911 or the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 291-7260.