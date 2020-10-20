UPDATE: Woman and infant that were missing have been found

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced that both Cara and Waylon Sims have been found safe.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman and child that were both last seen in Monongalia County, according to a post from its Facebook page.

Cara Isabelle Sims, 34, is 5’4″ and weighs 135 lbs. Waylon Lee Sims, a 1-year old that is 2’5″ and weighs 30 lbs.

They were last seen in Monongalia County, W.Va. on October 16, 2020, in a 2004 Grey Audi A6.

Anyone who knows the location of Cara Isabelle Sims and Waylon Lee Sims is asked to call 911 or the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 291-7260.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories