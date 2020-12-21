Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting mystery

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A report of a shooting in Monongalia County has left investigators with several unanswered questions, including if anyone was actually shot.

Between the hours of 7 and 8 a.m. on Monday, two men knocked on the door of a residence on Brookhaven Road, according to Chief Deputy Al Kisner with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department.









During that incident, the victim claims to have been shot; however, witnesses at the scene did not claim to hear a gunshot, and when the victim was examined, medical workers did not find a gunshot wound, Kisner stated.

While an investigation into the incident is still ongoing, deputies were able to determine that the two individuals and the victim did get into an altercation at the victim’s residence. During that time, the victim jumped out of a window, which resulted in the majority of the victim’s injuries, Kisner said.

Currently, the two individuals are detained; however, no charges are filed at this point. The sheriff’s office is working with the Monongalia County prosecutor’s office to determine what charges to file against the two individuals, according to Kisner.