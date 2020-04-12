Monongalia County teachers use social media to continue education

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With students being out of classrooms and many daycare facilities beginning to close due to increasing COVID-19 numbers in the area. One Monongalia County facility decided to get creative in how to keep kids learning during quarantine.

Teacher Alex

Teachers and administration at the Morgantown Early Learning Facility have taken to social media to continue doing activities for their students to enjoy and learn from. Some are doing their part by taking the time to read at least one book with students every day, and others are hosting activities and smaller versions of lessons, to make the students feel as though nothing has changed.

Assistant Director at the facility, Shannon Davis also participated by reading and explained that continuing education, even while in quarantine, will make a huge difference for the children.

“The point of being a teacher is that you have to be innovative and think outside of the box. So now I feel like this time frame is for parents to use that, and think outside the box and find ways to teach their kids that are unconventional.”

Davis explained that due to COVID-19, ELF had to shut its doors. Leaving the teachers concerned with how students would continue on track for the year. She said that even though teachers were under no obligation, they are going out of their way to provide these learning opportunities.

Lesson bags that were delivered to students by teachers.

“Nobody is perfect right now. Just do what you can,” Davis explained. “Teach what you can and take everyday one step at a time.”

She also stated that many of the teachers are planning to continue this until the quarantine has been lifted and they are allowed to return to ELF.

Those who would like to learn more about the programs that ELF offers, click here to be taken to their Facebook page.