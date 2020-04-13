Monongalia County Unsheltered/ Homeless Task Force begins housing those in need at Motel 6 during COVID-19 outbreak

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Unsheltered/Homeless Task Force has put in a place a plan to house those in need of housing at a local Motel 6 for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Monday morning, April 13, the coalition had 20 people housed at the motel, according to Monongalia County commissioner Tom Bloom. Bloom said the motivation to establish housing came from Dr. Lee Smith, the executive director of the Monongalia Co. Health Department, who told the commission they needed to come up with a plan for the unsheltered community.

“What we did was we had Rachael Coen, who runs the WV Coalition to End Homeless (WVCEH), as chair, we have Milan Puskar Health Right, we have Bartlett House, we have the Mon Health System, and we have WVU Medicine people on a task force,” Bloom said

Bloom said their initial idea was to erect an encampment in the Morgantown, however, the city government never got back to them. Instead of waiting, they decided to act fast and within a few days of forming the task force they had established a plan that all parties could agree with, to house people at Motel 6.

Not just anyone can be housed, Bloom said, they need to be a Monongalia County resident, need to pass a vetting process with Health Right, fill out some paperwork and follow rules and guidelines once they are at the motel.

Once they are there, they can enjoy a lot of amenities.

“Motel 6 is making breakfasts,” Bloom said. “We have Bartlett Housing cooking them food and we know Mon Health System is donating them funds as is Pantry Plus More and Mountaineer Food Bank to try and get the food so we can feed those individuals with meals and snacks.”

Bloom said the task force has the potential of housing more people because there are 65 rooms and are even looking to pair people up where it makes sense. However, keeping the health crisis in mind, they have a plan on isolating any individuals who test positive for COVID-19.

That kind of forethought is reflective of what happens when so many organizations that truly care come together just to help the community.

“We don’t just put them in the hotel, we’re getting them their prescriptions, we’re getting them the mental health help that they need so we’re bonding and working with them,” Bloom said. “Our goal would be when this is over to get them into housing, rather than back on the streets.”

The United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties is also part of the task force.